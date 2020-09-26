BURIAL: Rivers Govt Impose N100m Fine On Violators Of #COVID19 Protocol

The Rivers State Government has imposed recently a N100million fine on violators of the COVID-19 safety guidelines.
The State Commissioner for Health, Prof. Princewill Chike confirmed the sanction and said it was decided by the State’s Executive Council.
The Governor, Nyesom Wike earlier this year gave order of N10m fine to anyone that breaches the burial protocols in the state.
According to him, various Local Government Council Chairmen in the state have been directed by the state government to ensure that the burial protocol are also enforced by them.
Chike explained that the decree that no more than 50 persons be allowed in a burial ceremony in Rivers State intact and stands.
“Preparation was made, one that will enable local government chairmen help burial committees in making sure that the decree of the State’s Executive Council is obeyed”.
“Anyone that contravenes the protocol will be made to pay N100m fine”, Chike added.
He further added that the order also reflected that any deceased person from February 2020 must be followed with a death certificate in certifying he or she is free from virus.