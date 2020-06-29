Burna Boy Becomes First Artist To Win The BET ‘Best International Act’ Award For Two Years In A Row

Nigerian Singer, Burna Boy is the Best International act at the 2020 BET awards.

The Afro-fusion star has been announced the winner of the Best International act category at the 2020 edition of BET Awards.

He was nominated in the category alongside Stormzy, Dave, both UK based, Ninho and S.Pri Noir(France), Sho Madjozi(South Africa) and Innoss’B(DRC).

Hosted by Insecure star Amanda Seales, the show was presented virtually from Los Angeles, due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

The musician won the category in 2019. He was nominated alongside Teni Makanaki and Mr Eazi in the category.

On the international scene, Drake leads with six nominations for Best Male Hip-Hop Artist, Video of the Year and two nods for both Best Collaboration and Viewer’s Choice, for his features with Chris Brown (“No Guidance”) and Future (“Life Is Good”). While newcomers Megan Thee Stallion and Roddy Ricch are tied with five nominations each. Beyoncé, Nicki Minaj, Brown, Lizzo and DaBaby follow with four nominations each.

The annual awards show celebrates creative expression and black excellence across music, film, television, sports and philanthropy.