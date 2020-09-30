Burna Boy, Fireboy, Rema Songs Set To Feature In New FIFA 21 Soundtrack

Nigerian music stars, Burna Boy, Fireboy and Rema’s songs have been selected to be used in the new FIFA 21 soundtrack.

The playlist used in the popular football game is released by Electronic Arts (EA).

A division of Electronic Arts (EA) released recently list of artistes selected for the game, as it also selected upcoming talents in the music industries.

The track scatter by Nigeria’s very own Fireboy was included as one of the official tracks for the video game.

The deal was negotiated by Empire publishing and YBNL.

The feat made Fireboy the only music based in Nigeria to feature in an in-game soundtrack.

Meanwhile Rema’s Beamer was also included in the FIFA 21 project. His song will be used to entertain fans on street soccer mode of the football game.

Ms Banks and Nnena added to Nigerians that were also added to the list.