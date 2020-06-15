Burna Boy Nominated For Best International Act At The 2020 BET Awards

Nigerian Afrobeats Star, Burna Boy has been nominated for the Best International Act at the 2020 BET Awards alongside South African rapper Sho Madjozi and Congolese singer Inoss’B.

Another Nigerian Singer, Rema was nominated in the Viewer’s Choice: Best New International Act Category.

The Grammy nominated Burna Boy was nominated for the same Award Category in 2019, winning the award.

Megan Tee Stallion and Roddy Ricch both have 5 nominations while Drake leads with six nominations.

This will be the 20th anniversary of the awards and also BET’s 40th Anniversary.

The organizers announced that the awards will simulcast live 2am CAT on the 29th of June.

Burna Boy’s single with Jorja Smith, Be Honest went platinum in France earlier this month. The video has been viewed 45 Million times on YouTube.

Burna Boy is also ranked Number one on billboards list of Sub Saharan Artists based on global views.