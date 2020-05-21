Burundi Blocks Social Media Platforms As Elections Begin

Burundi following the the beginning of their elections on the 20th of May, has blocked all access to social media platforms such as WhatsApp, Facebook, Instagram and Yahoo mail.

The polling station were opened in the early hours of Wednesday 20th May and the government of the country is yet to comment on this decision to block social media platforms.

It was reported that only those using Virtual Private Network (VPN) can access the social media sites, this is because VPN restricts the users identity.

The election has received worldwide criticism for taking place during the covid19 pandemic and conducting election rallies despite recording over 40 cases of covid19 and one death.

