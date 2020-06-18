Burundi Swears In New President

Evariste Ndayishimiye has been sworn in as the new president of Burundi for a seven year term in office two months before the scheduled date for the ceremony.

The swearing in ceremony which was supposed to come up in August was shifted to June following the death of his his predecessor Pierre Nkurunziza who died of cardiac Pierre arrest at 56 on June 8.

The swearing-in ceremony before Burundi’s Constitutional Court took place at the Ingoma Stadium in the administrative capital Gitega the same court which upheld hI’m as the winner of the presidential election held on May 20.

Ndayishimiye, 52, of the ruling party the National Council for the Defense of Democracy-Forces for the Defense of Democracy, CNDD-FDD last month’s election with 68.70% of the votes after defeating six other candidates.

He was initially scheduled to take oath on Aug. 20 when his predecessor Pierre Nkurunziza’s term was supposed to end.

But the Constitutional Court last week ordered the president-elect to take office immediately after the death of Nkurunziza.

Ndayishimiye in a victory speech had appealed to Burundian refugees scattered in different countries to return home to build their country.

He also urged Burundian people to safeguard peace and security and to respect each other in their diversity.

Ndayishimiye also called on the international community to support Burundi.

Burundi’s economy is heavily reliant on agriculture and most of the citizens live in poverty.

Ndayishimiye was born in 1968 in the Giheta district of the Gitega province in central Burundi, ,he is a father to six children.

No foreign Heads of State were present when he took the oath of office at the nations capital due to the coronavirus pandemic.