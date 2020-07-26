Bus Crash In Vietnam, Claims 13 Lives

When a group of students, numbering about 40, decided to travel from their School Dong Hoi High to Quang Binh province to celebrate 30th anniversary of their graduation, little did they know that it will eventually turn out to be one journey too many for some of them.

The Students of Dong Hoi High, while travelling to celebrate their graduation anniversary, their bus crashed, flipped close to a sharp bend and claimed the lives of thirteen students on board.

According to media in the State, they said the driver lost control of the vehicle, immediately getting to a sharp turn on the highway.

In wake of the development, the World Health Organization (WHO), stated that road accidents can be attributed to be the chief primary cause to deaths of individuals aged 15-29.

According to them, the country so far, has recorded nothing less than 3,200 deaths from January to June 2020.