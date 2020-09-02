Bus, Truck Collision In Lagos Leave Two Dead, Several Others Injured

Accident that happened around Anthony area of Lagos State, has cost two persons their lives and also left six persons injured.

The accident was confirmed through a statement issued by the Director General of the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA), Dr. Olufemi Oke-Osanyintolu.

The statement read that the incident involved about four vehicles, a tanker; commercial bus; and two trucks all colliding around Anthony area of Lagos State.

“On getting to the scene of the crash, response team from the agency discovered that total of four vehicles were involved in the accident, two tipper trucks, tanker and a commercial bus.

The rescue team from LASEMA was joined in the rescue operation by other emergency agencies such as Fire Service, Lasambus, LRU Fire as well as the Nigerian Police.

“The collision happened as a result of careless driving from the drivers involved.

The agency acted swiftly and managed to evacuate six persons trapped inside the bus. Unfortunately, the other two females brought out died from effect of the incident”, the statement further read.