“Business Development Is The Most Dangerous Job In An Agency” — Dr. Akeula Trendy

Creative Director, Akeula Wears, known as Dr. Akeula Trendy on popular social media platform, Twitter has dished out some career tips to both practicing and prospective business developers.

According to him, the role of a business development executive has been called the “most dangerous job in an agency,” due to the short lifespan, stress, and confusion surrounding the responsibilities of the role. Yet, it is one of the most important positions in the agency.

The success of a business development person directly influences future growth and stability of a company. They get hired for having strong professional qualities; leadership skills, organizational mindset, creative thinking.

These soft skills make them competent candidates for managing the intense pressure associated with most business development jobs.

Dr. Akeula revealed that having those skills is not all the role entails. He noted that too often, agency leaders develop unrealistic expectations for the person taking on the duties of a business development executive or officer.

“Agency leaders want someone with an enviable Rolodex who can bring in client accounts without much effort, in addition to being able to write proposals, market the agency, prospect, manage accounts when necessary, and command the respect of the team.

“This unrealistic view of what the agency wants in a person and the type of people actually looking to work in a sales role for the agency sets up the relationship for failure,” he tweeted.

He went on to highlight key skills required to become a successful business development professional. See below the skills listed.

Understand People’s Buying Patterns and Trends

Believe in Inbound Marketing

Ask Great Questions and Listen Intently

Set Goals and Develop Action Plans

you have to possess a High Curiosity Quotient

You must develop the ability to Build a Brand

You must be able to set Realistic Expectations with Clients

It is very important that you have In-Depth Knowledge of the Agency Business

Dr. Akeula is also said to be the personal assistant of Development Alternatives Incorporated (DIA) Country Director, Dr. Joe Abah