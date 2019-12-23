Businessman Accuses Police DIG, CP of Fraud, Demands Investigation [See Document]

Engineer Kenneth Ndubisi Amadi has petitioned the Police Service Commission against DIG Anthony Ogbizi (DIG FCID) and DCP Augustine Sanomi (CP Legal) over the withdrawal of charges between Inspector General of Police and Chika Ikenga, Suraj Yakubu and Eunisell Chemicals Limited and the filling of charge between FRN Vs Kenneth Ndubisi Amadi & IDID Nigeria Limited.

In the petition made available to BreakingTimes, Engineer Kenneth Ndubisi Amadi is accusing both DIG Anthony Ogbizi (DIG FCID) and DCP Augustine Sanomi (CP Legal) of conspiracy to charge him for fraud despite the fact that the Nigeria Police has exonerated him, his wife and IDID Nigeria Limited.

“I know that all DIG Ogbizi and DCP Sanomi want to achieve is my humiliation and arraignment which they believe will serve the purpose for which Mr Ikenga has recruited them, Engineer Kenneth Ndubisi Amadi said.

Attached herewith are the Petition; Verifying Affidavit in support of the petition to the Police Service Commission; Police Investigation Report dated 3rd April, 2017; Investigating Report from EFCC dated 24th November, 2017; Request for Status of the case on the petition from Mr Chika Ikenga of Eunisell Limited against Kenneth Amadi and IDID Nigeria Ltd from EFCC dated 14th November, 2018.