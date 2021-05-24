Buy Dane Guns and Defend Yourselves From Fulani Herdsmen – Ortom to Benue Residents

Samuel Ortom, the Governor of Benue yesterday urged the people of the state to obtain dane gun licences from local government areas for self-defence.

Ortom while speaking at an interdenominational church service this evening at Government house in Makurdi said ; “I’ll no longer announce the deaths of those killed by Fulani herdsmen, rise up and defend yourselves with weapons not prohibited by law, bows and arrows, spears and knives. Get licence for dane guns from local government Chairmen and use them to defend yourselves,” he said.

“God assured me some time back that as long as I lived within the circle of his presence, no weapon fashioned against me shall prosper,” he said.