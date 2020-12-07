By-elections: Gbajabiamila Congratulates APC For Victories

By Adejumo Enock

Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila, the Speaker of the House of Representatives has felicitated with the All Progressive Congress, APC for coming out victorious in by-elections across the country.

According to a statement by his Spokesperson, Lanre Lasisi, the speaker congratulated Babajide Sanwo-Olu, Governor of Lagos State for leading APC to victory in his state.

Gbajabiamila said, APC remains the party to beat in the country and it will remain so.

The Lawmaker said, victories in some states have reaffirmed the popularity as well as the vote of confidence the citizens in APC and its Candidate.

While urging the APC candidates to be magnanimous in victory as that is the hallmark of the party, the Speaker also urged Nigrians to continue to support the Party.

Furthermore, he said, APC is the only party that seeks to make the lives of the citizens better in the face of the global challenges.