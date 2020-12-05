Bye-election: 3 Policemen Dies As Boat Overturns In Bayelsa

By Adejumo Enock

Policemen on Election duty in Bayelsa State reportedly died after their speedboat capcized.

According to report, three Police men who were on bye-election duty drowned on their way to the Southern Ijaw Local Government Area of Bayelsa Central Senatorial District.

The incident was said to have happened on Friday.

According to the Police Public Relations Officer, Bayelsa State Police Command, Asinim Butswat, the deceased cops were on the way to their place of primary assignment when the tragic incident took place.

Butswat who confirmed the accident also said, “The boat capcized on their way to Oporoma headquarters of Southern Ijaw Local Government Area”.

He added that the number of casualties had yet to be ascertained.