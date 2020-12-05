Bye-election: DSS, EFCC Apprehends Bauchi Gov’s Aide Over Alleged Buying Of Votes

By Onwuka Gerald

Operatives of the Department of State Services (DSS) and the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, (EFCC) has on Saturday apprehended a top government official, Abdon Gin in Bauchi State over alleged buying of votes.

BREAKING TIMES gathered that the arrested official, Abdon Gin, who is the Special Adviser on Civil Service Affairs to the Bauchi State Governor, Bala Mohammed, was arrested few minutes after he casted his vote at his social welfare polling unit.

A source who pleaded anonymity, revealed that after casting his vote, he entered his car and started driving away before officials from DSS and EFCC caught up and arrested him.

“The officials after searching, found some money in his vehicle.

His words, “He drove past the Polling Unit area right after voting. Spontaneously, DSS and EFCC officials followed and stopped his car.

“He came down and said he was a government official but they insisted on carrying out a search on him.

“After agreeing, they searched him and found nothing on him, then they switched to his car and found some money.”

Meanwhile, the state’s Commissioner of Police , Lawan Jimeta, confirmed the arrest at the Dass Divisional Police Headquarters.

Gin however was later released on bail after been held for more than five hours.