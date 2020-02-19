0 comments

Cable calls out EFCC handle on a lie with video evidence

After a report by Thecable, quoting the Acting chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ibrahim Magu as saying “corruption is the cause of coronavirus”, the commission came out quickly to dismiss the claim on twitter, saying: “This information is false and misleading. The Acting Chairman said, “Tackling corruption is a clarion call, given that corruption is a huge burden to the nation. It is worse than Cancer, Ebola Virus, Coronavirus and all other deadly diseases put together.” Correct this, please!”

But in a swift response, Thecable provided proof by attaching the video to the comment section.

See the video bellow:

