@cacnigeria1 Cancels @EiE Nigeria Business Registration

The Corporate Affairs Commission of Nigeria announced the deregistration status of Enough is Enough Nigeria claiming that if was not registered as a business name

The Governmental Organization disclosed on it twitter handle that Based on the provisions of Section 579 (2) of the Companies and Allied Matters Act, (CAMA), the Corporate Affairs Commission has cancelled the registration of the Business name “Enough is Enough BN 2210728” with immediate effect.

Adding that the above section provides amongst others that the Commission has the power to cancel the registration of a Business Name where the name is deceptive or objectionable.

The Business Name “Enough is Enough” which was registered in 2012 to engage in General Contracts, Sales of Sport Equipment/Promotion deviated from its main objectives over the cause of time. C.A.C Stated.

Consequently, the Commission has removed it from its database and advised the proprietors to surrender the certificate earlier issued to them.

