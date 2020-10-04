CACOVID Delivers Food Packs, 8,000 Cartons Of Indomie To LASG For Tradesmen, Artisans[PHOTOS]

Lagos State Ministry of Wealth Creation and Employment today received 4,000 food packs and 8,000 cartons of lndomie noodles from the CACOVID food palliative packages for indigent members of the Lagos State Council of Tradesmen and Artisans.

This information was revealed in a brief statement on the official Twitter account of the Lagos State Government, accompanied by pictures of the palliatives.

Meanwhile, The Lagos State AIDS Control Agency (LSACA) Thursday distributed 3,000 COVID-19 relief packages, still comprising 2000 packs of noodles and 1,000 sacks of staple food items to People Living with HIV/AIDS (PLWH) in the state.

CEO of the Agency, Dr. Monsurat Adeleke said Governor Jide Sanwo-Olu, who also doubles as the Chairman of the Agency, sought for the relief materials under the auspices of Private Sector Coalition Against COVID-19 (CACOVID), for onward delivery to the Ministry of Agriculture.

CACOVID two days ago further donated one hundred food packs and 200 cartons of Indomie noodles food palliative packages to the Lagos West Baptist Conference, Agege for their indigent members.