Calabar based Igbo businessman kidnapped in Cross River

An Igbo businessman, Chief Desmond Oko, 55 years, has been kidnapped in Calabar, the Cross River State capital.

The victim was kidnapped on Tuesday by 10 pm when he was returning to his warehouse along Goldie Street, Calabar, Cross River State.

The kidnap of Oko, DAILY POST gathered was the third in six days in the State as two others were kidnapped on Friday and Saturday.

It was also gathered that the victim was kidnapped alongside his car Hyundai Accent with registration no YAB 982 KL, Metallic Colour.

An eyewitness who declined giving his name said the situation took the residents of the area by surprise.

“He was kidnapped on Tuesday by 10 pm along Goldie Street when he went to see his wares in the parking store along Goldie,” he said.

The source further said that the current kidnap of Oko was the second in his life as he was kidnapped in 2018 still along Goldie Street, Calabar.

The victim, according to a member of the Council of Okenwa Ndi Igbo who pleaded that his name should not be mentioned said that Oko was to host the group’s meeting in Calabar.

“He was to be part of the meeting of the Inaugural Meeting of Council Okenwa Ndi Igbo in Calabar on Wednesday when the kidnap occurred. Already, the meeting has been postponed indefinitely.

Sadly, the kidnappers, at the time of filling this report have not contacted the family of the victim. However, a family source hinted that the family have been thrown into mourning.

When contacted, the Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Irene Ugbo said she was aware of the latest kidnap but was yet to be fully briefed.

“I am aware of the Wednesday kidnap but waiting for details. Two other victims were kidnapped few days ago and Police was still investigating the matter with a view to getting them release,” She stated.