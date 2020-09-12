California Governor, Newsom Blames Climate Change For US Wildfires

California Governor, Gavin Newsom stated that the recent fire outbreak that gutted the US West Coast states, has an put an end to long lasted debate around change in climate.

The Governor said anyone that comes to California will witness events for themselves.

Fire has been raging for three weeks now in California, Washington and Oregon.

The fire inflamed by wind has caused overwhelming casualties, as so far, 25 persons have been reported dead, three million of acres razed and thousand of homes have been obliterated.

Governor Newsom on visit to access damage rendered to the North Complex Fire, said that doubts concerning climate change became over as a result of incident that happened.

“This is a climate emergency and it is happening for real”.

According to the Governor, situation like these, including the recorded heat waves are the kinds that before now are predicted by scientists.