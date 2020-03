Cameroon’s President, Paul Biya, 87, has secretly medevac out of Douala via an Air Ambulance, private military contractor, Edward, said on twitter.

He said: “He has been in a critical condition in the past 7 days. Current satus remain uncertain.”

“The Air Ambulance switched off its transponder on leaving Douala Airport,” @DonKlericuzio added.

The Air Ambulance switched off its transponder on leaving Douala Airport. pic.twitter.com/mG0K5Q7HiX — Edward (@DonKlericuzio) March 26, 2020