Cameroonian kidnappers Nabbed In Cross River State

The Cross River State Police command have arrested five suspected Cameroonian kidnappers in the state.

CP Abdulkadir Jimoh, Cross River State Commissioner of Police, disclosed this to journalists on Thursday.

The suspects include; Egbe Horatus ‘m’ 24yrs, Enow Faith Takang ‘m’ 24 yrs, Nkwa Ayuk Boris ‘m’ 36yrs, Agbor Ntuii ‘m’ age 36yrs and Enoh Livingstone ‘m’ 16yrs.

Items recovered from the suspects include three locally-made revolver guns, and five live cartridges.

“On August 28, 2020, policemen attached to Marine Division, Mfum in Etung Local Government Area, while on routine patrol of the waterways, arrested the suspects,” the CP said.

Speaking further, he said that the suspects allegedly kidnapped eleven Cameronian/Nigerians and kept them in their forest in Cameroon before they were apprehended.

He said investigations have since commenced and further development will be communicated.

CP Jimoh said that the Command in its bid to curtail spike in criminal activities during the ember months will engage in robust and aggressive stop/search and operation Show Your Vehicle Particulars.

“This operation is targeted at unregistered vehicles which are being used as a conduit pipe to commit heinous crimes in the state,” he added.