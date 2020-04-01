Cameroon’s Coronavirus Cases Jump To 223

The Ministry of Health in Cameroon has revealed that the number of coronavirus cases in the country has risen to 223, with 207 active cases.

This was contained in a tweet by Health Minister, Dr. Manaouda Malachie, on Wednesday.

“I think the time is bad enough for us all to realize,” the minister said.

Continuing, he added: “I would also like to ask everyone, apart from the opinion of scientists, to cover their mouths and noses when going out.”

Cameroon confirmed its first death from coronavirus pandemic, Dr. Malachie said last week Tuesday.

He tweeted: “Unfortunately, we have just recorded our first death from COVID-19 in Cameroon.”

“This is patient 3 who came to us from Italy already very affected by the disease,” he added, referring to the first victim.

The number of confirmed cases worldwide is over 396,200 with the death toll exceeding 17,200, while over 103,300 have recovered so far.

After emerging in Wuhan, China last December the coronavirus has spread to at least 169 countries and regions. The World Health Organization has declared the outbreak a pandemic.