Cameroon’s #COVID19 Cases Rise To 650

Cameroon’s coronavirus cases have risen to 650, the country’s Minister of Health, Dr. Manaouda Malachie confirmed in a recent tweet.

Dr Malachie Tweeted:

“We went to 650 tonight. Unfortunately, it will still climb these days with the massive testing campaign that we launched. So we all MUST, cover our noses and mouths when we leave our house. Please, protect our lives and the lives of others.”

We went to 650 tonight. Unfortunately, it will still climb these days with the massive testing campaign that we launched. So we all MUST, cover our noses and mouths when we leave our house. Please, protect our lives and the lives of others — Dr MANAOUDA MALACHIE (@DrManaouda) April 5, 2020