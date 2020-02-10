CAN alleges Regime’s lukewarm attitude fuelling insecurity

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), has warned that except the Regime changed its lukewarm attitude towards the problem of insecurity in the country, more youths would join Boko Haram.

The National Director of Legal and Public Affairs, CAN, Kwamkur Samuel, expressed the view in an interview with a national daily in Abuja.

He was reacting to the unending controversy surrounding the discovery of a suspected suicide bomber at a Living Faith Church in Kaduna.

He said, “I am not surprised that Nigerians, especially loud-mouthed Islamic fundamentalists, are interested in knowing and spreading the faith of the suspect than the crime. Whether the man is Mohammed Sani or Nathaniel Samuel, Nigerians know the religion and tribal groups that are terrorising them, particularly the Christians.

“Many Christians have been abducted and converted by Islamic terrorists.

“Besides, some of us are convinced that if the Nigeria government continues with the careless handling of the security situation in the country, I foresee more youths will be ready and willing to join Boko Haram in the future.

“It is the understanding of most Nigerian youths now know that when you join Boko Haram and you are lucky not to be asked to detonate bombs, one is paid handsomely. When you are eventually arrested, the Federal Government will come to your aid and provide a rehabilitation platform with the purpose of providing training and resources for you to start up life afresh.”