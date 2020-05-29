CAN Chairman Abduction: Police Commence Search

The Nigerian Police has commenced a manhunt for the abductors of the CAN Chairman of Nasarawa State, Arch Bishop Joseph G. Masin. This development was revealed on Thursday via social media.

“The Nigerian Police has commenced a manhunt for the abductors of the CAN Chairman of Nasarawa State, Arch Bishop Joseph G. Masin.

The rescue operation for the abducted Clergyman is being coordinated by the Commissioner of Police, Nasarawa State Command, CP Adebola Longe in collaboration with detectives from the Force Headquarters, Abuja and the locals.

The news of his kidnap was reported by the Nasarawa State Police Commissioner Bola Longe on Thursday morning”, the Nigerian Police updated on the body’s official Twitter account.

The commissioner said that Bishop Joseph masin was taken from his house in Bukansidi in Lafia at 12:39am on Thursday.

The states CAN vice chairman Tayo Samuel said the kidnappers had contacted the family to demand a 20 million Naira ransom.