CAN Chairman Kidnapped In Nasarawa

The chairman of the Christian Association of Nigeria Nasarawa Bishop Joseph Masin has been kidnapped

The news of his kidnap was reported by the Nasarawa State Police Commissioner Bola Longe on Thursday morning.

The commissioner said that Bishop Joseph masin was taken from his house in Bukansidi in Lafia at 12:39am on Thursday.

The states CAN vice chairman Tayo Samuel said the kidnappers had contacted the family to demand a 20 million Naira ransom.

Former CAN secretary Mr Yohanna Samari who corroborated the story of the bishops kidnap said he was taken by the abductors at midnight from his residence.

Samari said the CAN chairman was taken away on a motor cycle and although no one was hurt but the family had been traumatised.