CAN declares 3-day fasting and prayer, nationwide walk over BokoHaram Killings

The leadership of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), yesterday bemoaned the spate of killings across the country and resolved to declare a three-day fasting and prayer session as one of the ways of addressing the ugly trend.



The association’s President, Dr Samson Ayokunle, told journalists in Abuja that the prayer and fasting session was aimed at praying to God to end the killings of innocent Nigerians and give the government of the day the capacity to overcome the criminals troubling the nation.

CAN’s position is coming barely four days after Boko Haram murdered Pastor Lawan Andimi on Monday.

Andimi, the Chairman of CAN in Michika Local Government, Adamawa State, was abducted by the insurgents on January 3 and subsequently decapitated despite being offered a N50 million ransom.

Saying Christians have become endangered species in Nigeria, Ayokunle alleged that the terrorists killed Andimi because he refused to be converted to Islam.

He also cited the case of Rev Denis Bagauri, who was murdered by unknown gunmen in his residence at Mayo Belwa of Adamawa State on Sunday, and the beheading of 11 Christians, including a bride-to-be, by the Islamic State in West Africa on Christmas Day of 2019 in Maiduguri, to buttress his point that Christians are mostly targets of the attacks.

He also mentioned the case of four seminarians of the Good Shepherd Catholic Seminary in Kakau who were kidnapped along Kaduna-Abuja Road a few days ago.

He alleged that the criminals who he said were operating everywhere with impunity have been stopping commercial and private vehicles, asking occupants their religion.

According to him, whoever claims to be a Christian is either killed on the spot or abducted and a demand for a ransom issued.

Aside from the three-day prayer session, the CAN President said Christians would also embark on what he called special prayer walk on February 2.

He said the walk would hold in all states of the federation.

He said, “The CAN leadership has declared Friday, January 31 to February 2, 2020 as days for special fasting and prayer for Nigeria in all churches, home and abroad, for the gruesome killing of innocent Nigerians to stop and for our government to develop the capacity to overcome the criminals troubling the nation.

“Sunday, February 2, 2020, is declared a special prayer walk by Christians in all the states of the federation in the form of a procession to be led by states CAN chairmen at CAN secretariats and pastors of churches in all churches in Nigeria.

“Churches should process round their area, pray for God’s permanent intervention and help from all over the world so that all of us might not be consumed one by one.

“It appears our government is completely overwhelmed. The brutality of Nigerians is happening unabated daily.

“All bloc leaders, zonal and states chairmen, leaders of denominations and all Christians and concerned Nigerians should support and come out en-mass for the programme.

“The church is matching on and the gate of hell shall not prevail against it!”