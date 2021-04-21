CAN Questions DSS’ Loud Silence Over Isa Pantami’s Terror Links

Samson Ayokunle, the President of the Christian Association of Nigeria, CAN, has wondered why the State Security Service, also known as the DSS has not investigated the alleged ties of Ali Pantami, the Minister of Communications and Digital Economy to terrorism.

Pantami has been the most talked about news item in Nigeria’s political space after recordings of his controversial Islamic teachings which lent credence to terrorism activities and killings surfaced online.

Pantami in one of the recordings, opined that slain Al-Qaeda leader, Osama Bin Laden “was a better Muslim” than himself.

These comments forced a cross-section of Nigerians to demand for his resignation or sack.

The minister has admitted making such comments and even recently issued a fatwa against Deji Adeyanju, a human rights activist.

Sanson Ayokunle, in a conference on the 108th convention of the church which will hold from April 24 to April 29 at the 37,000- seater auditorium Baptist International Conference Centre, BICC along the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway, questioned why the Security agencies were dragging their feet over the matter.

“What is the State Security Service doing? What are the police doing? What is the Director-General of the National Intelligence Agency doing about the allegation?

“Such allegations should not be taken with levity. It should be taken seriously especially if we have data, written evidence, implicating statements or whatever.”

“Why have they kept quiet? The question should not be directed at me as I am not in the security sector and I may not have the best information about the situation.”

“I don’t want to make any statement that is not informed. Direct your question to DSS on why they have not investigated the allegation. Or is there no basis for it?”

“Once they come out on the basis of empirical evidence, the situation will be settled,” he said.