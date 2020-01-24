CAN tells Buhari to arrest, prosecute leaders of Miyetti Allah

The Christain Association of Nigeria (CAN) has asked President Muhammadu Buhari to arrest leaders of the Miyetti Allah organisation over killings in Southern Kaduna, Benue, Plateau and Taraba states, among others.

It condemned the killing of the CAN chairman, Lawan Andami, in Michika Local Government Area of Adamawa State.

In a statement signed by the CAN President, Samson Ayokunle, on Thursday, the association made their demands.

“The Federal Government should either label the Miyetti Allah Fulani Association a terrorist organisation as being regarded in the terror index.

“The Federal Government should order the arrest of the leadership of the Miyetti Allah Groups who are sponsoring and perpetuating the crime of Nigeria and prosecute them for all the killings in Southern Kaduna, Benue, Plateau and Taraba states, among others,” the Christian group said.

The Miyetti Allah is the umbrella body of Fulani herders in the country. Sporadic bloody conflicts between herders and farmers in parts of the country have led to many death over the years.

“President Muhammadu Buhari has not ceased telling us that the criminals are coming from Libya, as though Nigeria shares borders with Libya,” CAN said.