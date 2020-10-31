Canada Extends Ban On International Entries Until End Of November As #COVID19 Cases Continue To Rise

Restriction on non-essential international entries to Canada has been extended until the end of November as Coronavirus cases continue to rise. The travel ban has been in force since mid-March.

However, the North American nation has eased quarantine rules for some cut-off Canada-US border communities.

Ottawa and Washington have a separate arrangement prohibiting non-essential travel between their two countries set to expire one week earlier.

Travellers allowed entry despite the ban must still quarantine for 14 days upon arrival.

Public Safety Minister Bill Blair on Friday said, “some practical adjustments” to the rule would be made to allow residents of a few outlier communities, to cross the border to access necessities such as food and medical care without having to be quarantined after each trip.

The Canadian government will also allow exemptions for a pilot project with the province of Alberta on alternatives to quarantines.