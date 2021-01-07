Capitol Hill Riots: “Our Democracy Is Under Unprecedented Assault”, Says Joe Biden

By Seun Adeuyi

President-elect of the United States (US) Joe Biden has reacted to the riots that erupted at the US Capitol building in Washington D.C.

The Democrat condemned it saying it an “assault” on America’s democracy.

President Donald Trump supporters broke into the U.S. Capitol as Congress debated the vote count on Wednesday. This started after Trump addressed his followers vowing “never to concede”.

Biden said, “Our democracy’s under unprecedented assault. Unlike anything we’ve seen in modern times. An assault on the citadel of liberty, the Capitol itself. An assault on the people’s representatives and the Capitol Hill police, sworn to protect them. And the public servants who work at the heart of our Republic…

“Let me be very clear. The scenes of chaos at the Capitol do not reflect a true America. Do not represent who we are. What we’re seeing are a small number of extremists dedicated to lawlessness. This is not dissent. It’s a disorder. It’s chaos. It borders on sedition. And it must end now.”

CNN quoted a White House adviser to have said some aides around Trump are becoming furious.