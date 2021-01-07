Capitol Hill Riots: White House Staff resign en masse

The recent chaos in the US Capitol Building caused by thousand of President Donald Trump’s Supporters on Wednesday has led to the resignation of several White House staffs in the United States of America.

Recall that ABC 11 reported, two of Melania Trump’s staffers announced their resignation.

Melania Trump’s Chief of staff, Stephanie Grisham and the White House Secretary, Rickie Niceta both submitted their resignation in reaction to the protest.

In a statement which announced Grisham’s resignation, she said, “It has been an honor to serve the country in the White House. I am very proud to have been a part of Mrs. Trump’s mission to help children everywhere, and proud of the many accomplishments of this Administration”.

The White House Press Secretary stepped down after less than a year. She had previously served in the East Wing as communications director and deputy chief of staff.

In same vien, white house deputy press secretary, Sarah Matthews has also tendered her resignation on Wednesday.

Her resignation makes the third White House staffer to leave their position in the wake of the Capitol riot.

According to her, “I was honored to serve in the Trump administration and proud of the policies we enacted,” Matthews said in a statement obtained by ABC News. “As someone who worked in the halls of Congress I was deeply disturbed by what I saw today. I’ll be stepping down from my role, effective immediately. Our nation needs a peaceful transfer of power”.