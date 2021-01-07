Capitol Invasion: Facebook, Twitter Suspend Donald Trump Accounts

By Seun Adeuyi

Twitter and Facebook have suspended the accounts of President of the United States (US), Donald Trump, after tweeting to supporters who attacked the US Capitol.

President Trump, in a social media message to protesters said “I love you” before telling them to go home.

The President also repeated false claims about election fraud.

Twitter said it required the removal of three tweets for “severe violations of our Civic Integrity policy”, adding that the president’s account would remain locked for good if the tweets were not removed.

“Future violations of the Twitter Rules… will result in permanent suspension of the @realDonaldTrump account,” it added.

Trump is not known for paying much attention to the company’s guidelines.

Meanwhile, Facebook banned the President for 24 hours, while YouTube also removed the video.

“We removed it because on balance we believe it contributes to rather than diminishes the risk of ongoing violence,” Facebook said.

According to BBC, Trump’s supporters stormed the seat of US government and clashed with police. This brought to a halt congressional debate over Democrat Joe Biden’s election win.

Republicans were challenging the certification of November’s election results, in the House and Senate chambers.

Before the violence, Trump had told supporters that the election had been stolen. Hours later, as the violence mounted inside and outside the US Capitol, he appeared on video and repeated the false claim.

The President told protesters “I love you”, while describing the people who stormed the Capitol complex as “patriots”.

According to YouTube, it removed the video because it “violated policies on spreading election fraud”.

Initially, Twitter didn’t remove the video, instead deactivated the ability to retweet, like and comment on it and another tweet.

However, it later took them down, and suspended the outgoing president.