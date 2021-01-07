Capitol Riots: BlackLivesMatter Protesters Would Have Been Treated Differently By The Police – Biden

By Onwuka Gerald

President-elect Joe Biden has on Thursday, accused US authorities of treating Donald Trump demonstrators more tenderly than the black lives matter protestors that were vehemently dispelled by police in Washington last year.

His words, “You cant tell me that if it had been Black Lives Matter’s group demonstrating yesterday, they wouldn’t have been treated very differently from the thugs that invaded the US Capitol”.

“We all know it is true, and it is totally unacceptable”, Biden added.