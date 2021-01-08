Capitol Riots: US Electoral System Does Not Measure Up To Democratic Standards – Russia

By Onwuka Gerald

Following the riots witnessed at the US Capitol building on Wednesday just as Electoral congress were holding a meeting to confirm Joe Biden’s victory in the elections, Russia has on Thursday said that an antique US electoral system that does not meet democratic standards.

Russia also disclosed that the politicisation of the media were responsible for American disunity and violence witnessed in Washington.

Foreign ministry spokeswoman, Maria Zakharova on Thursday, said the invasion of the US Capitol by pro-Trump followers was an internal affair and the blame rests solely with the US system.

She continued that, “The US electoral system is old and doesn’t meet modern democratic standards.

“It creates opportunities for chaos, also the American media have become an instrument of political struggle,” Zakharova continued.