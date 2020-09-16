Cardi B Files For Divorce From Offset, Seeks Custody Of Two Year Old Kulture

Popular WAP rapper Cardi B has reportedly filed for divorce from her husband Offset after three years of marriage.

Cardi filed the divorce documents in Atlanta, Georgia, on Tuesday, according to TMZ, which reports that the award winning rapper, whose real name is Belcalis Marlenis Almanzar, is seeking primary physical custody as well as legal custody of the couple’s two-year-old daughter, Kulture.

According to the outlet, the WAP rapper is also seeking child support from Offset, 28. A hearing for the divorce is currently scheduled for 4 November.

Offset, whose real name is Kiari Kendrell Cephus a part of the Migos Rap trio, married Cardi B September 2017 in a secret ceremony.

Throughout their three-year marriage, Cardi has opened up multiple times about Offset’s alleged infidelity.

In January 2018, the Bodak Yellow rapper appeared to confirm rumours that Offset had cheated in a tweet, where she said it’s “not right”.

She later acknowledged her decision to stay with the rapper despite his infidelity angered her fans in an interview with Vogue for its 2019 January cover.

Cardi had said in spite of pressure from fans to leave her husband, real life situations are never that easy.

During the interview, Cardi also said she felt that “monogamy is the only way.”

As of now, neither Cardi nor Offset have commented on the divorce.