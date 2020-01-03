Cardi B threatens to file for Nigerian citizenship after Donald Trump’s ‘dumbest move’ to date

Cardi B has warned a move to Nigeria could be on the cards after President Donald Trump’s latest attack on Iran. The 27-year-old rapper took to Twitter tonight to share her thoughts on Trump ordering the killing of Iranian general Qasem Soleimani. After news of his death broke, the country’s supreme leader Ali Khamenei sparked fears of war after he promised ‘harsh vengeance’. And now Cardi’s weighed in, calling it the POTUS’s ‘dumbest move’ yet. ‘Naaaaa these memes are fuckin,’ the Bodak Yellow singer tweeted. ‘But shit ain’t no joke! Specially being from New York. ‘Its sad this man is putting Americans live in danger. Dumbest move Trump did till date.