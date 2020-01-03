Cardi B threatens to file for Nigerian citizenship after Donald Trump’s ‘dumbest move’ to date

Cardi B has warned a move to Nigeria could be on the cards after President Donald Trump’s latest attack on Iran. The 27-year-old rapper took to Twitter tonight to share her thoughts on Trump ordering the killing of Iranian general Qasem Soleimani. After news of his death broke, the country’s supreme leader Ali Khamenei sparked fears of war after he promised ‘harsh vengeance’. And now Cardi’s weighed in, calling it the POTUS’s ‘dumbest move’ yet.‘Naaaaa these memes are fuckin,’ the Bodak Yellow singer tweeted. ‘But shit ain’t no joke! Specially being from New York. ‘Its sad this man is putting Americans live in danger. Dumbest move Trump did till date.‘I’m filing for my Nigerian citizenship.’ In response to the tweet, one fan wrote: ‘Ok BardiGang guess we’re all moving to Nigeria.’ While another pleaded: ‘take me to nigeria with you’. And another similarly suggested: ‘take me with you I’ll start filling out my adoption paper work’. In a tweet, Iran’s leader Ayatollah Khomeinei said the ‘criminals’ responsible had ‘his [Soleimani] and other martyrs’ blood on their evil hands’. He added: ‘God willing, his work and his path will not be stopped.’ The dramatic attack came months of tensions between the US and Iran in which Tehran shot down an American military surveillance drone and seized oil tankers.