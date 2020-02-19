Caroline Flack died by hanging and was identified by her twin sister

The inquest into the 40-year-old’s death was opened this morning, four days after Caroline was found dead at her London flat.

No members of the former Love Island host’s family were present as the inquest began at 10am at Poplar Coroner’s Court.

The inquest heard that a provisional cause of death in an autopsy was given as suspension by ligature.

Coroner’s officer Sandra Polson said police were driving through Stoke Newington, on Saturday, 15 February when they were flagged down and brought to a flat in the area. She said Ms Flack was ‘found lying on her back, she had apparently been found hanging’.

Police attempted resuscitation, which was then continued by paramedics, but she was pronounced dead at the scene. Her body was identified by her twin sister Jody Flack.

The inquest hearing lasted four minutes and has been adjourned until 5 August. After the news broke of Caroline’s death on Saturday, a lawyer for the Flack family confirmed she had taken her own life.

A statement from the star’s family read: ‘We can confirm that our Caroline passed away today on the 15th February. ‘We would ask that the press respect the privacy of the family at this difficult time.’ It is believed that Flack took her own life shortly after her friend Lou Teasdale – who had stayed with her on Friday night – left to go to the shops, after Caroline persuaded her she was ok.

Her body was discovered by her father, Ian, who Lou called when she couldn’t gain access to the flat. Friends stayed with Caroline on Valentine’s Day, including Mollie Grosberg, who shared the final picture of Caroline from 14 February, and at 10.30pm, an ambulance arrived in response to a 999 call made from the flat.

Paramedic crews assessed Caroline and decided that she did not need hospital treatment, with Lou then spending the night.

A source told The Sun: ‘Caroline had been unwell on Friday but by the time crews got there she was feeling much better and was coherent and responsive to them. She refused to go to hospital.

‘Caroline was with Lou and other friends and so everyone was satisfied she would be OK. ‘Lou then stayed overnight. She was absolutely brilliant with her. On Saturday morning Caroline insisted she was fine and persuaded her friend to go home.’

There has been criticism directed towards the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) by Caroline’s management, who accused them of setting up a ‘show trial’ by charging Flack with assault.

