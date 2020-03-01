Carpenter arraigned for allegedly beating, injuring wife in Kano

A 40-year-old carpenter, Ebere Okpra, who allegedly beat up his wife and inflicted injuries on his wife, Chidimma, appeared in a Senior Magistrates’ Court in Kano.

Okpra, who lives in Sabon Gari Quarters, Kano, is charged with two counts of defamation of character and causing grievous hurt.

He, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The Prosecuting Counsel, ASP Muhammad Shehu, told the court that Chidimma reported the case in Sabon Gari Police Division Kano, on January 13.

He said that the defendant who abandoned his wife and their children for about a year now, on January 12, at about 10 p.m went to the complainant’s house in Sabon Gari Quarters Kano and defamed her character.

Shehu alleged that the defendant also beat up his wife and inflicted injuries on her fingers.

He said that the offence contravened the provisions of sections 392 and 248 of the Penal Code Law.

Senior Magistrate, Hajiya Fauziyya Isa-SheShe, admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N200, 000 with two reliable sureties in like sum.

Isa-SheShe adjourned the matter until March 19, for further mention.