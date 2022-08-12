Catherine Mooty Age, Bio, Professional and Personal Life

Catherine Mooty is an entrepreneur and a fashion icon. People know her as the wife of an American professional football player named Troy Aikman. Let’s talk about Catherine Mooty age and all other details.

Catherine Mooty Bio

Catherine was born on 13th October 1970. She is the daughter of Pamela Person and George J. Peterson. She grew up in Dallas, Texas. Her parents make an appearance on social media like she posted a picture of her parents on father’s day under the caption, “Happy Father’s Day, Dad! I love you beyond measure, so blessed in every way to have you in my life.”

Professional Life

Catherine co-founded the mobile company Luxeliner with the owner Jerry Jones’s daughter, Charlotte Jones Anderson. Three more co-founders are Jennifer Clark, Wendy Poston, and Alyson Griffth.

We bought a FedEx truck and filled it with our favorite things. It feels like you are shopping in your best friend’s closet, focused on buying what you love, carrying fun, easy gifts, and striving to be like a Kitson on wheels. Luxiner sells fashion-related things in all parts of the United States and in some other countries.

Catherine Net Worth

According to sources, her net worth of Catherine is almost $3 million.

Catherine Previous Marriage

Catherine was already married before she met Troy. She was married to Lawyer Jerry Mooty who was the nephew of Jerry Jones. Their relationship lasted from 2000 o 2011, and they also had two sons, Val and Luke. In 2013, they divorced due to an uncovered reason.

Relationship Status of Catherine Mooty

Catherine met Troy in 2016 and engaged on 2nd June 2017 in Italy. They got married on 2nd September 2017 in Santa Barbara, California. They have four children two daughters, Jordan and Alexa, and two sons. But, these are from Troy’s previous marriage with Rhonda Worthey.