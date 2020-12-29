Catholic Bishops Rally Support For Kukah Over Christmas Message On State Of The Nation

By Adejumo Enock



The Catholic Secretariat of Nigeria, CSN has said it stands by Bishop Matthew Kukah’s Christmas Day message on the state of the nation.

Recall that Rev. Fr. Kukah in his Christmas 2020 Message, “A nation in search of vindication” wherein he claimed that Nigeria was on the verge of becoming a failed state and has become a nation wrapped in desolation.



In a statement by the National Director of CSN’s Social Communication, Fr. Mike Umoh, made available to journalists in Abuja on Monday, the CSN maintained that with the prolonged security and economic challenges facing the country, the Catholic Church in Nigeria stood by Kukah’s position on the state of the nation.

CSN in its statement also raised the alarm over the incessant attacks on the Bishop by those alleging he wants to instigate violence and hinder national integration with his message.



The statement in part reads, “We are quite aware of the 2020 Christmas Message by our revered Bishop Hassan Kukah and the enormous space it has enjoyed on social media and in the public sphere”.

“As expected, the agents of evil have gathered to attack the person of the Bishop and to discredit the simple obvious truth of the message. This is the stock in trade of evil people”.



Fr. Umoh continued, “However, they often succeed when good people Christians, choose to do nothing. We are therefore calling attention to this new development so that we can all rise in unison and stand for truth”.



“The situation in Nigeria no longer allows anyone to sit on the fence, indifference is now a greater form of sin. Everyone must choose and stand up for what he/she believes in”.



“The truth about our nation is also that there are only two parties now existing: the good and the evil, the oppressed and the oppressor, the suffering people and the benefiting government officers and their families”. The statement further reads.



Also, Fr. Umoh in the statement warned against falling for the antics of players of the religious and tribal card even at the expense of the general good of the nation.