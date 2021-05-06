Catholic Church Suspends Fr. Mbaka Over Alleged Political Utterances

According to Peoples Gazette, the Catholic Diocese of Enugu has suspended Ejike Mbaka from church activities for one month, as the controversial priest’s political escapades continue to overshadow his theological obligations on a scale that nurtures unending concerns amongst his senior clerics.

Mbaka was reportedly asked to proceed on suspension with effect from May 3 after being summoned by the diocesan bishop, Callistus Valentine Onaga.

Onaga called Mbaka in following his repeated clashes with Nigeria’s President, Muhammadu Buhari and warned that his conduct was smearing the image of the church, the largest of any Christian organisation worldwide, church officials familiar with the matter said.

Mbaka sparred with Buhari’s aides in a series of verbal fireworks that included the Nigerian presidency threatening to blackmail the priest as a political jobber and public contract racketeer. Mbaka denied the allegations.

Still, Onaga and other senior reverend fathers of the Enugu Diocese were compelled to step in and mitigate the unfolding public perception tumult that could have far-reaching consequences for the conventional but unofficial church and state relationship.

The church leaders recognised that Mbaka’s Adoration Ministry as an independent congregation that does not fall directly under the main church’s control, he could still be reined in as a priest under the Roman Catholic’s certification, officials said.

PeoplesGazette quoted sources to have said following his suspension, Mbaka returned to his ministry, where he subsequently incited his members against the bishop, sources said.

Mbaka’s followers claimed without evidence that he was kidnapped by Onaga and handed over to the State Security Service (SSS). They subsequently marched on the premises of the bishop on Wednesday morning, looting and destroying assets therein.

The mob also descended on the Holy Ghost Cathedral, again looting and destroying items in the building. The members also went to town to allege that the SSS had arrested Mr Mbaka — generating widespread media reports despite lacking requisite corroboration.

PeoplesGazette.