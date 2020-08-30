Catholic Priest Slums While Preaching During Mass In Cameroon

A Catholic Priest identified as Rev. Fr. Jude reportedly slumped and died while preaching the Homily at mass in a church in Diego, Cameroon.

Rev. Fr. Jude was until his death the Spiritual Director of Catholic Men Association, CMA, Diedo, Cameroon.

Former Chairman of National Human Rights Commission and human rights Activist, Chidi Odinkalu shared this on his twitter handle on Sunday evening.

In a post he titled #LifeIsShort, he said , Rev. Fr Jude., CMA, Spiritual Director of CMA Diedo, in Cameroon’s commercial capital, Douala, was preaching the Homily at Mass earlier today when this happened.

See video below;

#LifeIsShort



Rev. Fr Jude., CMA, Spiritual Director of CMA Diedo, in Cameroon's commercial capital, Douala, was preaching the Homily at Mass earlier today when this happened. #RIP pic.twitter.com/dDGlA5mC98 — Chidi Odinkalu (@ChidiOdinkalu) August 30, 2020