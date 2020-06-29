CBN Discredits Twitter Handle Impersonating Its Director

Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), on Sunday, described as fraudulent the operations of a fraudulent twitter handle, @YusufPhilipYila, purported to belong to the bank’s Director, Development Finance Department, Mr Philip Yusuf.

In a statement endorsed by CBN’s Director of Corporate Communications, Isaac Okorafor, the impostor handle had been posting messages related to the bank’s N50bn Targeted Credit Facility.

According to Okoroafor, the fraudster was doing so with the intent of wooing unsuspecting loan seekers and owners of small scale businesses to enter into correspondence with the owner of the fake handle.

The CBN official warned unsuspecting members of the public not to have anything to do with the said Twitter handle.

“Although the CBN, through the NIRSAL Microfinance Bank, has indeed disbursed loans to successful beneficiaries under its COVID-19 Targeted Credit Facility, none of the bank’s official engages in direct interactions with prospective or successful applicants,” he said.

He advised prospective applicants to approach the NIRSAL Microfinance Bank or the Central Bank branch nearest to them or tweet at @cenbank or @NirsalMFB for clarification on the procedure for accessing the TCF or any of the CBN-related loans.