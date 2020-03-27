0 comments

CBN Governor Reportedly Says Nigeria Needs N20b To Combat #COVID19

by on March 27, 2020
 

The Governor of Central bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele has reportedly said the country is in need of 150 billon naira to tackle the coronavirus.

Ex-Lawmaker, Shehu Sani, Disclosed this in a tweet, on Thursday night.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has confirmed 14 new cases of the coronavirus in Nigeria: 1 in FCT, 1 in Bauchi and 12 in Lagos.

“Of the 14, 6 were detected on a vessel, 3 are returning travellers into Nigeria & 2 is close contact of a confirmed case,” the NCDC said in a tweet, on Thurday.

The NCDC added: “As at 7:35 pm 26th March, there are 65 confirmed cases, 3 discharged, 1 death.”

Seun Adeuyi


