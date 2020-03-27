CBN Governor Reportedly Says Nigeria Needs N20b To Combat #COVID19

The Governor of Central bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele has reportedly said the country is in need of 150 billon naira to tackle the coronavirus.
Ex-Lawmaker, Shehu Sani, Disclosed this in a tweet, on Thursday night.
The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has confirmed 14 new cases of the coronavirus in Nigeria: 1 in FCT, 1 in Bauchi and 12 in Lagos.
“Of the 14, 6 were detected on a vessel, 3 are returning travellers into Nigeria & 2 is close contact of a confirmed case,” the NCDC said in a tweet, on Thurday.
The NCDC added: “As at 7:35 pm 26th March, there are 65 confirmed cases, 3 discharged, 1 death.”