CBN Governor Reportedly Says Nigeria Needs N20b To Combat #COVID19

The Governor of Central bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele has reportedly said the country is in need of 150 billon naira to tackle the coronavirus.

Ex-Lawmaker, Shehu Sani, Disclosed this in a tweet, on Thursday night.

The CBN Governor reportedly said Nigeria needs N120 Billion to combat #Convid_19 ;SHIKENAN — Senator Shehu Sani (@ShehuSani) March 26, 2020

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has confirmed 14 new cases of the coronavirus in Nigeria: 1 in FCT, 1 in Bauchi and 12 in Lagos.

“Of the 14, 6 were detected on a vessel, 3 are returning travellers into Nigeria & 2 is close contact of a confirmed case,” the NCDC said in a tweet, on Thurday.

The NCDC added: “As at 7:35 pm 26th March, there are 65 confirmed cases, 3 discharged, 1 death.”

CORRECTION:



We noticed an error in our update at 8:35pm. It should be:



14 new cases of #COVID19 have been confirmed in Nigeria: 1 in FCT, 1 IN BAUCHI & 12 in Lagos



Of the 14, 6 were detected on a vessel, 3 are returning travellers & 2 are close contacts of confirmed cases pic.twitter.com/Pe6owiXBKB — NCDC (@NCDCgov) March 26, 2020