CBN Holds benchmark Interest Rate At 12.5 Percent

The Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele, yesterday, revealed that the Apex bank retained the country’s benchmark interest rate or Monetary Policy Rate (MPR) at 12.5 per cent.

Emefiele also stated that the bank’s interventions in the economy were yielding positive results.

According to Emefiele, the retention of the MPR at 12.5 per cent was the decision of the Monetary Policy Committee at their July 20, 2020 meeting.

The CBN boss explained that the Committee also noted that increasing MPR at the current stage of the economy would be counter-intuitive and would result in upward pressure on market rates and cost of production.

In his words: “In view of the foregoing, the committee decided by a majority vote to retain the Monetary Policy Rate at 12.5 per cent and to hold all other policy parameters constant.

“The committee decided by a vote of eight members to hold and two members voted to reduce MPR. All members voted to retain all other policy parameters.

“In summary, the MPC voted to retain the MPR at 12.5 per cent; retain the asymmetric corridor of +200/-500 basis points around the MPR; retain the CRR (Cash Reserve Ratio) at 27.5 per cent; and retain the Liquidity Ratio at 30 per cent.”

According to him, further cut in MPR might not necessarily lead to a corresponding decrease in market interest rate, considering the current economic challenges.

Emefiele said the committee was mindful of the cut in policy rate at the last MPC meeting and the need to allow time for the transmission effect to permeate the economy.