CBN Lifts Ban On Temporary Suspension Of Cheque Clearing In Nigeria

The Central bank of Nigeria (CBN) in a letter to all deposit money banks and inter bank settlement systems in Nigeria has said that the ban on Cheque clearance in Nigeria has been lifted.

We recall on march 30th 2020 the CBN in collaboration with relevant stakeholders placed a ban on the temporary suspension of cheque clearing in the country in order to deliberate and see how the accommodation, efficiency and Safety of cheque clearing can become payment instruments in the banking system in for Cheque users.

After few weeks of deliberating, the CBN has lifted the ban on the temporary suspension of the cheque clearing in Nigeria. In the letter, the CBN stated that consequently Cheque instruments will be allowed to pass through the banking/clearing system and will take effect from 28th of April 2020. The CBN has given directives that deposite money banks are to inform their customers of the new development.

See letter below…