CBN Resumes Dollar Sales For SMEs, School Fees

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has announced that they have resumed provision of foreign exchange to all commercial banks in Nigeria.

In a statement signed by Director, Corporate Communications, Isaac Okorafor on Wednesday, April 29th, it was stated that arrangements have been made to resume foreign exchange sales to Bureau De Change (BDC) segment of the market for business travels, personal travels, and other designated retail uses.

“In view of the gradual easing of the COVID-19 lockdown both globally and in

Nigeria, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has resumed provision of foreign

exchange to all commercial banks for onward sales to parents wishing to pay

schools fees and SMEs wishing to make essential imports needed to revamp

economic activities across the country. In particular, the CBN is resuming the

provision of over US$100 million per week for both categories.

“The CBN has also made complete arrangements to resume foreign exchange

sales to the BDC segment of the market for business travels, personal travels, and other designated retail uses, as soon as international flights resume.

“With these actions, the CBN wishes to reiterate that it is adequately meeting the needs of all legitimate users, and our continued capacity to do so should not be in doubt.

“There is therefore no need for panic by any end-user that could necessitate recourse to illegitimate sources and spike in foreign exchange rates.

“Given this, the Bank has ramped up its surveillance of the foreign exchange markets for speculators, smugglers and other illegal users, and will take decisive actions against anyone/institutions involved in such nefarious activities.”