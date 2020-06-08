0 comments

CBN To Pay Successful Applicants Of The N50 Billion Covid-19 Targeted Credit Facility

The Central Bank of Nigeria announced on Monday that all successful households and SMEs that applied for the N50 Billion Covid-19 Targeted Credit Facility will get credited within 48 Hours of submission.

The Central Bank made the announcement via twitter (@cenbank).

The Central Bank also announced that they have waived the requirement for the provision of guarantor by SMEs and Households applying for the credit facility.

The Bank also urged successful applicants under the credit facility whose accounts have not been credited to go to nmfb.com.ng, the website of Nirsal Microfinance Bank and input their account details into any bank of their choice.

CBN data revealed that at least 6000 beneficiaries have accessed N107.45 Billion of the N1.15 Trillion Covid-19 pandemic intervention funds of the central bank in the last 90 days.

