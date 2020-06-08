CBN To Pay Successful Applicants Of The N50 Billion Covid-19 Targeted Credit Facility

The Central Bank of Nigeria announced on Monday that all successful households and SMEs that applied for the N50 Billion Covid-19 Targeted Credit Facility will get credited within 48 Hours of submission.
The Central Bank made the announcement via twitter (@cenbank).
All successful Household and SME applicants who have submitted their account details for the CBN N50bn COVID-19 Targeted Credit Facility should expect their accounts to be credited within 48 hours of such submission, otherwise they should call 09010026900— Central Bank of Nigeria (@cenbank) June 8, 2020
The Central Bank also announced that they have waived the requirement for the provision of guarantor by SMEs and Households applying for the credit facility.
The Bank also urged successful applicants under the credit facility whose accounts have not been credited to go to nmfb.com.ng, the website of Nirsal Microfinance Bank and input their account details into any bank of their choice.
CBN data revealed that at least 6000 beneficiaries have accessed N107.45 Billion of the N1.15 Trillion Covid-19 pandemic intervention funds of the central bank in the last 90 days.