CBN To Remain Operational While #COVID19 Lasts

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) says it has triggered business continuity plans to ensure the bank’s operations remain uninterrupted despite COVID-19 outbreak in the country.

The CBN Director of Corporate Communications, Isaac Okorafor made this known in a statement in Abuja on Wednesday.

Okorafor disclosed that the apex bank had directed Deposit Money Banks (DMBs) and other financial institutions to do the same.

He said: “Following the current impact of the Coronavirus on the global economy coupled with efforts by the Nigerian government, including partial lockdown in some states and at the federal level, to check the spread of the virus in the country.

“The CBN wishes to inform stakeholders and members of Nigerian public that the bank will remain open for business during this period.”

Okorafor, however, disclosed that the bank had directed its staff in non-critical role to stay at home and work remotely when their services were required.

He said the welfare and safety of the staff and their families and indeed all Nigerians remained top priority to the bank.

He added that in view of this, with effect from Wednesday, only essential staff of the bank at the Headquarters and 37 branches were expected to report for duty daily.

The director also urged all staff to follow stipulated guidelines by the Federal Ministry of Health, National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) and relevant agencies of government to curb possible spread of the virus in the country.

He assured that in line with CBN’s mandate of ensuring monetary and price stability, the bank would remain open for business during this trying period.